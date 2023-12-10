Dominik Mysterio Upset After NXT Deadline, Questions Where Judgment Day Was

Where was The Judgment Day on Saturday night?

That’s what “Dirty” Dom wants to know.

Following his NXT North American Championship loss to Dragon Lee at the WWE NXT Deadline 2023 premium live event, WWE cameras caught up with Dominik Mysterio.

WWE released a post-Deadline 2023 digital exclusive with the now former NXT North American Champion, who was visibly upset and questioning where The Judgment Day was to have his back on Saturday night.

He closed out the video by stating that he was going home to “Mami” Rhea Ripley.

Check out the post-NXT Deadline 2023 digital exclusive with Dominik Mysterio via the video embedded below courtesy of the official WWE Twitter (X) feed.