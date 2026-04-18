Dragon Lee Reveals AJ Styles Gave Him Permission to Use Styles Clash

WWE Hall of Famer AJ Styles has officially retired and was recently inducted into the 2026 WWE Hall of Fame class. Over the years, Styles has had several tag team partners and has reportedly given his former World Tag Team Championship partner, Dragon Lee, permission to use his signature finishing move, the Styles Clash.

In a recent interview with Joey Karni, Lee discussed various topics, including the honor of receiving permission from the WWE Hall of Famer to use the finisher on WWE programming moving forward.

Lee said, “Being with the greatest of all time here and now, being with the greatest of all time, AJ Styles. It’s something like nobody give it to me. I earned every single opportunity because I’ve been doing my 100% what I’m telling you every single time when I step in the ring. Now I took the Styles Clash as honor from AJ but not because I choose it. I asked and he told me, ‘You’re my brother, do it’ because you know I earn the respect from the locker room but earn the respect from legend like Rey (Mysterio), like AJ, that’s unbelievable for me.”

Last winter, Lee and Styles held the WWE Tag Team Championships, prompting fans to jokingly suggest they should be called “AJ Lee.”

You can check out Lee’s comments in the video below.

(H/T to F4WOnline.com for transcribing the above quotes)