Dragon Lee vs. Dominik Mysterio Title Match Announced For Next Week’s RAW

You can officially pencil in a NXT North American Championship match for next week’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw.

During this week’s show, Cody Rhodes vs. Dominik Mysterio opened up the program in non-title action. NXT Superstar Dragon Lee appeared in the front row in the crowd and was acknowledged on the broadcast.

Michael Cole then informed us that Lee will be challenging “Dirty” Dom for the North American title next Monday night on the show.

Additionally, Becky Lynch will be defending her newly won NXT Women’s Championship on Raw as well, as she is scheduled for an Open Challenge defense tonight.