Dralistico Announces He Has Left AAA, Will Now Work As An Independent Talent In Mexico

AEW star Dralistico recently took to his official Twitter (X) account and announced that he is no longer with AAA and will now be working as an independent talent in Mexico.

Dralistico wrote, “Thank you AAA! I was in the best events and starred in some (Tijuana and Guerra de Titanes), I was a tag team champion. From today I am totally independent in Mexico and I want to face the best that the Independent roster has, see you maybe in the future!”

You can check out Dralistico’s post below.