Drew McIntyre Doubles Down On Locker Room Comments Ahead Of SummerSlam Match

On the weekend of his highly anticipated match at WWE SummerSlam, Drew McIntyre reignited controversy by doubling down on his recent locker room remarks, where he claimed that 85% of WWE’s current roster “doesn’t look like they belong” in the company.

In a new interview with The Ringer (listen below), McIntyre made it clear: he’s not backing down from his statement, and he’s daring anyone in the back to prove him wrong.

When asked about the locker room reaction to his inflammatory claim, McIntyre was blunt and unapologetic. “You’ve got eyeballs, you tell me. Am I lying? Would you have said something to me?” he fired back.

McIntyre’s pointed remarks come just hours before Night One of SummerSlam gets underway at MetLife Stadium, where he will team with United States Champion Logan Paul to face Randy Orton and country music superstar Jelly Roll in a celebrity tag team showcase.

Never one to hold back, McIntyre didn’t stop at words — he issued an open challenge to any WWE Superstar who takes issue with him. “I always say, if you got a problem, take it up with me. If you got a big problem, then fight me,” he said. “I’m gonna verbally rip you apart. You can try on social media — I can rip you apart on there too. I’m too quick with my brain, I’m too big to beat up, so what you gonna do? If I wasn’t married, I’d take your girl. I ain’t one to mess with.”

McIntyre’s bold words have only added more heat to the already tense SummerSlam weekend. The outspoken “Scottish Warrior” has made it clear that he’s not just here to entertain — he’s here to dominate and redefine what it means to be a WWE Superstar.

Catch Drew McIntyre & Logan Paul vs. Randy Orton & Jelly Roll on Night One of WWE SummerSlam, streaming live this weekend on Peacock in the U.S. and WWE Network internationally.

Stay locked to PWMania.com for complete SummerSlam 2025 coverage, including live results, backstage updates, and breaking news throughout the weekend.