Drew McIntyre Says He’d Welcome Brock Lesnar Rematch

Former two-time WWE Champion Drew McIntyre has gone toe-to-toe with some of the biggest names in wrestling history, including The Undertaker, Randy Orton, and Goldberg.

In a new interview with Adam Glyn of Adam’s Apple, McIntyre revealed two opponents he’d like to face in the future—one representing WWE’s next generation and the other a familiar beast.

Asked about a dream match, McIntyre immediately named Bron Breakker, saying, “The younger generation, let’s go with a Bron Breakker. We’ve never had a singles match.”

McIntyre also addressed the recent return of Brock Lesnar. The two have history, as McIntyre famously defeated “The Beast Incarnate” in the main event of WrestleMania 36 to win his first WWE Championship.

A rematch, McIntyre says, is something he’d welcome if he regains the title. “I know him and Cena, when it happens, it’s going to be a big one. I know he wants to get even with Drew McIntyre, since I beat him for my first world title at WrestleMania, who knows? Maybe [he’ll] chasing down Drew McIntyre next. I welcome the beast when I’m champion, if he wants to challenge me for the title.”

McIntyre is currently set to face Randy Orton this Sunday at Clash in Paris, continuing his path toward another shot at the WWE Championship.

Fans can check out the complete interview below: