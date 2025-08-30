Pat McAfee Lands Role In Netflix War Drama “The Mosquito Bowl”

WWE announcer and media personality Pat McAfee has landed a major acting role. Netflix Sports announced that McAfee has been cast as a US Marine Drill Instructor in the upcoming film The Mosquito Bowl, which is currently in production.

The movie, directed by Peter Berg, is based on a true story.

The synopsis reads:

“Following the attack on Pearl Harbor, four of America’s top college football stars set their fame aside to enlist in the Marines. As they prepare for the brutal invasion of Okinawa, they’ll play in a legendary game featuring some of the greatest players in history – a game that, for many, will be the last they ever play.”

McAfee responded to the announcement on social media, sharing a first-look photo of himself in character and writing, “An honor of a lifetime. THANK YOU FOR THE OPPORTUNITY.”

McAfee has been on hiatus from his WWE Raw commentary role in recent months, citing the need to focus on his mental health and other projects, including The Pat McAfee Show. His WWE return has already been confirmed, with Paul “Triple H” Levesque announcing that McAfee will be part of Wrestlepalooza in his hometown of Indianapolis on September 20.

A release date for The Mosquito Bowl has not yet been announced.