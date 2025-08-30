Nikki Bella Explains Motivation Behind WWE Return

Ahead of her showdown with Becky Lynch at this Sunday’s Clash in Paris PLE, WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella opened up about her comeback during an interview with SI.com.

Bella made it clear her return isn’t about spotlighting herself, but about giving back.

She said, “I’m really here to give my equity to others. I know I’m not gonna be here forever. Maybe that’s only gonna be a year, maybe it’s gonna be a few months, who knows? But I really just wanted to help out and I wanted to just earn my spot again.”

Nikki also addressed the stigma around women returning at her stage of life, stressing she wants to prove longevity is possible, “Why can’t women my age do it too? Why does it always have to be for one big PLE? We come in for a few weeks and then we’re gone. Why can’t we come in for a while and see how I can hang with the younger era? I’m not here to take spots, I’m here for anything to help the people that we need to make.”

Bella faces Lynch for the WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship in Paris this Sunday.