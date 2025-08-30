Cora Jade Reacts To The Undertaker’s Criticism Of Backstage TikTok Culture

WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker recently made headlines after criticizing wrestlers who spend their time backstage filming TikTok videos instead of studying matches. Now, former WWE star Cora Jade (Elayna Black) has weighed in, echoing his sentiment.

Speaking in an interview with TMZ, Jade said she felt validated after hearing Undertaker’s remarks.

She said, “I saw something of The Undertaker the other day, which is someone I’ve been a fan of forever, and have so much respect and admiration for, and have been around him. I saw him say something, don’t quote me. I don’t want to butcher exactly what he said, but something along the lines of, he goes backstage at NXT, and everyone is sitting around making TikToks and doing stuff on their phone instead of watching and learning from the matches, and I’m like, This is what I’ve been saying for three years. I’m like, it’s only after he says it that people like, yeah, ‘He’s right,’ and I’m like, yeah, because it’s The Undertaker. Of course, he’s right. But I also think that. When I saw him say that, I just felt so validated. I was like, thank you. Somebody else sees what my friends and I and everyone were seeing.”

Jade added that the trend of talent focusing more on social media than the craft of wrestling was “heartbreaking” to her and part of why she felt disillusioned during her run in WWE.

“It broke our hearts because we were all wrestling fans. It got to the point where it’s not my health to die anymore. It’s not my thing to care about anymore.”

Fans can check out the complete interview below: