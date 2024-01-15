Drew McIntyre Sends A Video Message To CM Punk

Last week’s episode of WWE Monday Night RAW saw “The Scottish Warrior” Drew McIntyre and CM Punk take part in an in-ring segement, where the two top stars had a verbal altercation. McIntyre did not hold back as he had more words for The Best In The World prior to the company’s live event on Saturday.

The Scottish Warrior released a video on his official TikTok account, which WWE re-shared via their various social media platforms. McIntyre took some shots at Punk for not being at the show and for “overshadowing” The Best In The World on the mic when pushed.

McIntyre said, “I’m here for tonight’s live event.” “Guess who is not here? The same person that claimed on Monday they would lead by example. CM Punk. Don’t be a hypocrite, mate. Leading by example would suggest you’re outworking everyone, and we both know that’s not true. I look at you and see the same old Punk. Very big name. Very good and here to make money, not friends. Your words, not mine. That’s the truth and that’s okay. Check my schedule the last few years, very few have done close to the amount of live events, TV, media, high level media you can only trust so many people with, and community work — I’m very proud to be the global ambassador for the Special Olympics. All that stuff sets an example, and I do it, not because I have to, simply because I love it.”

“Maybe, check my work outside of WWE. I evolved, grew business everywhere, and it got to the point where WWE started investing in multiple places where I was champion and it became clear to me, ‘guess it’s time to go back home and finish what I started as a kid.’ You, insert big name into company and get some attention, lots of attention. That’s okay. Just own it, that’s your role. Back in the day, you were a lot of negative things, so many negative things are going to be talked about soon enough when it’s time. You were also a workhorse. Now, not so much. That’s okay. You’ll serve your purpose and I will eliminate you in the Royal Rumble if we’re both in there together. No one is going to stop me from finally having the moment I have earned, especially you. If you actually did some research, maybe you wouldn’t have said something as ignorant as ‘I’m not known for my talking.’ When pushed, I can even overshadow the best in the world. Smiling, cheesy Drew is dead. Drew F***ing McIntyre is back.”

You can check out McIntyre’s comments below.

“Not known for my talking” Cheers CM Punk, keeping adding gas to the fire, and this fire burns… pic.twitter.com/VaDAzxchwA — Drew (@DMcIntyreWWE) January 14, 2024



(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)