Dustin Rhodes Provides Update Following Double-Knee Replacement Surgery

AEW/ROH star and pro wrestling legend “The Natural” Dustin Rhodes recently underwent double-knee replacement surgery after years of competing with various nagging injuries.

Rhodes took to his Twitter (X) account to provide an update on his recovery, noting that his knees were destroyed before he had the surgery.

Rhodes wrote, “Today marks 2 wks since surgery. Don’t really know how I was doing it these last 5 yrs. Knees were destroyed. Dressing off finally. I look forward to a slow and methodical rehab. Slow and steady. Thank yall for all of your support and prayers. God has it under control. 🤘🏼❤️ #KeepSteppin #DoubleKneeReplacements”

Rhodes last competed for the company on the July 31 episode of Collision, where he lost the AEW TNT Championship to Kyle Fletcher in a Chicago Street Fight.