Early Estimate On Pay Per View Buys For AEW All Out 2023

AEW presented its All Out pay-per-view event from the United Center in Chicago, IL, a difficult task given that it was the promotion’s second PPV event in a week.

The main event was Jon Moxley winning the International Title over Orange Cassidy. Bryan Danielson defeated Ricky Starks in a strap match, MJF and Adam Cole retained the ROH Tag Team Titles, and more were featured on the show.

Speaking to the media after the AEW All Out PPV event, AEW President Tony Khan stated that the show is expected to have over 100,000 buys, while AEW All In is close to 200,000 buys.

Dave Meltzer reported in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that All Out was down from All In, which was expected given that it was a week later and had a weaker card than what AEW fans are used to seeing.

TV purchases were only 38% of All In purchases, translating to 73,000, whereas streaming purchases were a higher percentage.

As a result, the preliminary estimate could be as high as 96,000. Last year’s show reportedly drew 140,000 buyers.