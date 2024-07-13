Early Lineup For 7/19 Episode Of WWE SmackDown In Omaha, NE. Revealed

The lineup for the July 19 episode of WWE SmackDown from Omaha, Nebraska is starting to take shape.

On this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX from July 12 at the DCU Center in Worcester, Massachusetts, a big return and match was announced for next week’s show.

Now official for the 7/19 installment of the weekly two-hour WWE on FOX blue brand show in Omaha is the return of WWE United States Champion Logan Paul to respond to LA Knight’s WWE SummerSlam challenge, as well as Andrade vs. Carmelo Hayes in one-on-one action.

Join us here every Friday night for live WWE SmackDown results.