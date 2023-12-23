Eddie Edwards On The Worst Injury He Has Had In His Career

TNA/IMPACT Wrestling star Eddie Edwards recently spoke with WrestlingNews.co’s Steve Fall on a number of topics including the worst injury he has had in his career.

Edwards said, “My worst one where I was our longest would have been my broken elbow where I had to get a steel plate put my elbow. I broke it at a show for ROH in Boston, you know back in the day. That would be my worst one. Of course, I had numerous. Sami Callihan hitting me in the face with the bat, that wasn’t great. He broke my face in a couple places. A broken heel, separated shoulders. Our last event in Toronto I got some nice 12 stitches or so. It’s not ballet, things happen. Overall knock on wood, I feel healthy. You know what I mean? I feel good and that’s half the battle, if not more than half the battle. Just kind of take care of ourselves and because I do want to do this for a long time. I’m not planning on stopping anytime soon.”

The strangest place he has wrestled:

“I’d say a barn. A random barn in Massachusetts. I don’t even know what town or city it was in. But it was in a barn. It was actually a nicely set up barn. But it was a barn and it was interesting. Also wrestled inside a bull ring, like a rodeo arena, I think it was, which was pretty cool. And then I wrestled in front of seven people in a bar. I’ve done some good places, some unique places from big arenas to small barns.”

The company possibly bringing back the Six Sided ring:

“I’d be okay with that for one night, a special night, special event. We were just talking about being healthy and trying to stay healthy. That ring won’t be doing it. That ring doesn’t help anybody stay healthier. You know, that bump card gets filled up pretty quick in that one. So I think it’d be a good opportunity to bring it in for one night only or a pay-per-view because it is so synonymous with TNA. So I think it’d be good to be able to do that. But I think for the sake of our wrestlers and our bodies, I think the squared circle is the way.”

The company possibly bringing back the Lockdown PPV:

“I’d be open to it because of how you said with the nostalgia factor, and I think, you know, it is challenging if you’re a wrestler, especially you know, later in the card, you’re wrestling after six or seven other matches that have been inside a cage already. So you’re forced to be pretty creative as far as what you’re going to do in that ring. It really takes your creativity and what you can do in there. Same type of thing. I think it’d be a good opportunity to do it for one night, one pay-per-view, one Lockdown, you know. It would be a good time and I think the fans would be happy to see it coming back as well.”

