Eddie Kingston Doesn’t Plan To Retire From Wrestling Any Time Soon

Don’t expect Eddie Kingston to hang up the boots any time soon.

During a recent interview with Steve Fall of WrestlingNews.co, “The Mad King” spoke about how he doesn’t plan to retire until he has 30 years in the business, and how even saying that, he’ll probably never retire like Terry Funk.

“No, I have to go all the way in or I can’t do it,” Kingston said when asked if he sees himself slowing down or toning down his style. “I can’t half-ass it. If I do, then I’m not giving the people what they want. They pay to see me do my thing, and if I back up or I half-ass it, I’m not giving the people what they pay for. I know a lot of guys focus on ratings and who’s watching, but for me personally, I worry about the people who actually paid money to come to the show. I care about the mom, the dad, whatever it is, and their kids. It’s not cheap to come to a show, so when they pay for those tickets, I’m thinking about them and what they paid to see.”

Kingston continued, “No, there’s no slowing down, nothing like that. How long do I have? I don’t know. I’m just gonna keep going until my body says no more. I would like to reach 30 years because that’s an old-school number. A lot of the old-school guys back in the day would be like, thirty years is what they wanted. So I can say 30, but I’m probably gonna go until I can’t walk, to be honest with you. Terry Funk’s the GOAT, so I learned from him.”

H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.