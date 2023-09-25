Eddie Kingston Match Added To NJPW Royal Quest III, Updated Lineup

You can officially pencil in a new match for the upcoming New Japan Pro Wrestling special event next month.

On Monday, NJPW announced that ROH World Champion and NJPW STRONG Openweight Champion Eddie Kingston will be competing in a six-man tag-team match at NJPW Royal Quest III.

Scheduled for 10/14, “The Mad King” will joi Hiroshi Tanahashi and Michael Oku to take on the trio of TJP, Jeff Cobb and HENARE.

With that now known, featured below is a look at the officially advertised lineup heading into the show.

NJPW ROYAL QUEST III (10/14/2023)

* Will Ospreay (c) vs. Zack Sabre Jr. (IWGP UK Championship)* Tomohiro Ishii vs. Shingo Takagi* Eddie Kingston, Hiroshi Tanahashi & Michael Oku vs. TJP, Jeff Cobb, & HENARE* Yota Tsuji vs. Luke Jacobs* El Desperado vs. Trent Seven