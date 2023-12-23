Eddie Kingston On What His Goals Would Be If He Were To Become A Triple Crown Champion In AEW

NJPW Strong Openweight Champion and ROH World Champion Eddie Kingston recently appeared on an episode of the Battleground podcast, where he talked about a number of topics including what his goals would be if he were to win the AEW Continental Classic tournament and become a Triple Crown Champion.

Kingston said, “That’s the goal, but not my show. I would love, when I do win, I would like to defend all three belts together as one as the Triple Crown, but I would also like to do it separately, as well. Defend the Continental just by itself or Ring of Honor by itself or Strong Openweight as itself, but also together. Would I like to go to New Japan and do it? Of course. Would I like, if my body lets me, it’s not the schedule, it’s my body. If my body lets me, I would love to go to certain independents like DEFY and AIW and other places I wish, I’m not trying to be an asshole, I just can’t remember, my brain is trying to name all the Indies. HOG in New York. If my body is willing, I would love to do it. When I do win, that’s my goal, to defend all three at once and also all three separately. New Japan would be fun. That would be fun.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.



