Eddie Kingston Provides Positive Knee Update Following Long Injury Layoff

AEW star Eddie Kingston made his return to the company at All Out last September after being sidelined for nearly a year and a half due to a fractured tibia, a torn ACL, and a torn meniscus.

Since his return to AEW, Kingston has been performing regularly. He recently spoke with Fightful’s Jeremy Lambert and Joel Pearl on their show “In The Weeds,” discussing various topics, including how his knee has been holding up.

Kingston said, “The knee feels great, knock on wood. Knee feels great. All the old injuries decided to say, ‘Hey, we’re still here.’ I’m getting them more time. Those were the injuries that were just bumps and bruises over 25 years. They’ll massage it out or I’ll take a shower and put tiger balm (on them) and feel fine. The one that was big was the knee and the knee feels great. I have no worry about it whatsoever. Once I put the brace on, I’m good to go.”

You can check out Kingston’s comments in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)