Eric Bischoff On Jack Perry’s AEW Suspension: “This Guy Is Not A Star, He’ll Never Be A Star”

WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff recently spoke on his podcast, “83 Weeks,” about a variety of professional wrestling topics including his thoughts on Jack Perry being suspended from AEW due to a backstage altercation with CM Punk at the 2023 All In PPV event:

“Just cut the guy [Perry] loose. First of all, you’re talking about a thimble full of talent to begin with. He’s really only there because his dad [Luke Perry] was a soap opera star — that’s it. Otherwise, he’s making $200 a night on the indie circuit somewhere. This guy is not a star, he’ll never be a star. By virtue of the fact that he thinks using real glass is going to get him heat, [it] should tell you everything you need to know about his potential. He doesn’t understand the very fundamentals of the business.”

You can check out the complete podcast below: