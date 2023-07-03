Ethan Page On Big Moment On AEW Collision: “I Know What I’m Destined To Be”

“All Ego” Ethan Page will remember this past Saturday night for years to come.

The pro wrestling veteran was featured prominently on the third episode of the new weekly AEW prime time Saturday Night Collision show on TNT, working against AEW Champion MJF in a title match after cutting a promo on the champ in his hometown of Hamilton, Ontario, Canada.

After the show, Page wrote about his father being in the crowd and how he will continue to rise to the level we saw him on this past weekend.

“With my father in the front row, this will outweigh the loss of the match,” he wrote via Twitter. “I promise to continue to ignore the people trying to put me in my place. I always have and I always will.”

Page concluded by writing, “I know what I’m destined to be.”