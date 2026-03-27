Ex-WWE Star Returns To Performance Center For Guest Coaching Role

Mark Coffey has made a return to WWE—not as a competitor, but as a guest coach at the WWE Performance Center, working with WWE NXT talent during a recent visit.

Coffey shared photos from the experience on Instagram and spoke highly of his time back in the WWE environment:

“Fantastic time coaching this week at The WWE PC for WWE NXT,” Coffey wrote alongside photos featuring himself with NXT coach Johnny Moss and other staff.

Coffey was previously released in May 2025 alongside his Gallus stablemates—Joe Coffey and Wolfgang—after several years with WWE across NXT and NXT UK. During his run, Mark captured both the NXT UK Tag Team Championships and the Heritage Cup Championship.

Beyond their in-ring careers, Gallus also contributed behind the scenes, helping train Dwayne Johnson for his return match at WrestleMania 40.

Following the coaching stint, Coffey has returned to Scotland, where he is scheduled to compete for Insane Championship Wrestling against Saxon Huxley this weekend.

It was also recently confirmed that all three members of Gallus have signed with Major League Wrestling (MLW), where they will perform under the name GBOT (Gallus Boys on Top).

Coffey’s appearance at the Performance Center coincided with another notable guest coach, Ricky Morton of The Rock ‘n’ Roll Express, who was also on hand to work with NXT talent during the same week.