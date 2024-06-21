Exclusive AEW-WBD TV Deal Negotiation Window Ending Soon

AEW’s TV rights deal with Warner Bros. Discovery is set to expire at the end of the year, and fans have been talking about it for months.

All Elite Wrestling has been with their TV partner since its inception in 2019, when the media conglomerate took a chance on the promotion with little track record, despite showing signs of potential with a large fan base. The TV deal was announced just a few weeks before the sold-out Double or Nothing event.

As previously reported, WBD CEO, President David Zaslav, and TNT Sports head Luis Silberwasser want to keep the five hours of AEW programming per week on TNT and TBS, which includes Dynamite, Rampage, and Collision.

The figures that have been discussed are reportedly higher than the estimated $110 million annually.

According to Dave Meltzer’s latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the AEW’s exclusive negotiation period with WBD will expire in a few weeks. It should be noted that once this window closes, AEW can communicate with other networks and streamers while remaining in contact with WBD.