Extreme Sports Channel To Launch On Pluto TV In The UK & Europe

June 22 2023: Pluto TV, the leading free, ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) service , and The Extreme Sports Channel – the world’s first and most exciting action sports and lifestyle TV Channel – are announcing that Extreme Sports channel is landing on Pluto TV this week.

Launching on Friday 23 June, the channel will be available on Pluto TV across the UK, France, Denmark, Finland, , Norway and Sweden.

The Extreme Sports Channel brings global audiences the best mix of action sports and lifestyle programming from around the globe 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. It began broadcasting in 1999 and now reaches over 22 million subscribers in more than 40 countries with nine different language versions.

Extreme’s programming now on Pluto TV includes the hugely popular Nitro World Games, Epic Trails, Nomads Seeking Adventure, Extreme Fighting Championship, Strongman Champions League and user generated “extreme” content.

Extreme Sports Channel CEO Channel William Lee said: “Our new partnership with Pluto TV is truly exciting. We look forward to a great collaboration with high-energy and diverse multilanguage content as we expand together globally.”

Eddy Arias, Vice President of International Content Partnerships at Pluto TV , added : “We are excited to bring Extreme Sports channel to Pluto TV. The addition of Extreme Sports reinforces our commitment to bringing unique and engaging content to our audiences worldwide, through valuable partnerships and carefully curated channels.”

Extreme sports and lifestyle fans across the UK, France, Denmark, Finland, Norway and Sweden can watch Pluto TV for free via www.pluto.tv, via the Pluto TV app for Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Apple TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Samsung and LG devices, and via mobile apps on the Apple App Store and Google Play.

For more information on the Extreme Sports Channel, please visit www.extreme.com.

For more information on Pluto TV, or to tune in, please visit www.pluto.tv.