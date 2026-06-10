Fabian Aichner Credits TNA Debut Reaction As Validation

TNA Wrestling star Fabian Aichner spoke with Jon Alba for The Takedown On SI about various topics, including his decision to sign with the company.

Aichner said, “I think it’s pretty well known that I took a little bit of time off over the last course of the year. It was quite the rollercoaster toward the end. And the whole point was to recharge the batteries a little bit, I think that definitely got accomplished. And as it so happens sometimes, things were just pointing to TNA. A friend of mine in Germany pointed out that TNA has been improving their product greatly, and I agree with that.”

On where he has seen improvement in TNA:

“I think the quality of the shows, I think the quality of the matches. I think they did some really good signings, and they got in some bigger names. And I just like their whole structure. I like how they built the shows.”

On how the crowd reaction to his TNA debut impacted him:

“Just the fact like, we know wrestling fans are very loyal. They’re awesome. And having experienced that, even with my real name popping up on the screen, them having realized who it is, giving me the reaction that I received. It was definitely confirmation that it was the right move and it did wonders for me, man.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)