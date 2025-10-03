Favorites And Betting Odds For WWE Crown Jewel

With WWE’s Crown Jewel premium live event set to emanate from Perth, Australia, betting odds for the blockbuster show have shifted significantly — and several top stars are now overwhelming favorites to win their matches.

According to updated odds from BetOnline.ag, World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins, John Cena, and Women’s World Champion Stephanie Vaquer have all seen their lines move dramatically in their favor.

Men’s Crown Jewel Championship: Seth Rollins vs. Cody Rhodes

Seth Rollins: -700 (1/7) – Implied probability: 87.5%

Cody Rhodes: +400 (4/1)

Rollins opened as a -300 favorite, but the betting market’s confidence has grown considerably, suggesting that the World Heavyweight Champion is highly likely to walk out of Perth victorious against the Undisputed WWE Champion.

Women’s Crown Jewel Championship: Stephanie Vaquer vs. Tiffany Stratton

Stephanie Vaquer: -500 (1/5) – Implied probability: 83.3%

Tiffany Stratton: +300 (3/1)

Raw’s Women’s World Champion Stephanie Vaquer remains a strong favorite to defeat SmackDown’s Tiffany Stratton in their champion vs. champion showdown.

John Cena vs. AJ Styles

John Cena: -2000 (1/20) – Implied probability: 95.2%

AJ Styles: +700 (7/1)

Cena’s odds have surged from -1000 to an astronomical -2000, reflecting strong belief that he’ll pick up the win over AJ Styles as part of his ongoing farewell run.

Women’s Tag Team Match: Rhea Ripley & Iyo Sky vs. Asuka & Kairi Sane

Rhea Ripley & Iyo Sky: -1500 (1/15) – Implied probability: 93.8%

Asuka & Kairi Sane: +600 (6/1)

Ripley and Sky are the heavy favorites in their tag team clash following Asuka’s shocking betrayal of Iyo on Raw, leading to the reunion of the Kabuki Warriors.

The updated odds strongly suggest WWE is leaning toward dominant victories for its marquee stars in Perth. Of course, as with all things in professional wrestling, surprises are always possible — but bettors are putting their money on Rollins, Cena, Vaquer, and Ripley & Sky to stand tall at Crown Jewel 2025.