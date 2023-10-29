Favorites And Betting Odds For WWE Crown Jewel 2023

WWE Crown Jewel 2023 betting odds have been released by betting site betonline.ag.

The favorites are represented by the “-” symbol, while the underdogs are represented by the “+” symbol. The number for the favorites represents the amount of money you would have to risk to win $100. The number represents the amount of money you would win if you bet $100 on the underdogs.

Seth Rollins (c) -400
Drew McIntyre +250

Cody Rhodes -700
Damian Priest +400

Solo Sikoa -140
John Cena +100

Roman Reigns (c) -3000
LA Knight +800

Logan Paul -400
Rey Mysterio (c) +250

Rhea Ripley (c) -2000
Raquel Rodriguez +500
Nia Jax +800
Shayna Baszler +1000
Zoey Stark +1100

