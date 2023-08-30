Favorites And Betting Odds For WWE Payback 2023

WWE Payback 2023 betting odds have been released by betting site betonline.ag.

The favorites are represented by the “-” symbol, while the underdogs are represented by the “+” symbol. The number for the favorites represents the amount of money you would have to risk to win $100. The number represents the amount of money you would win if you bet $100 on the underdogs.

Becky Lynch -1000
Trish Stratus +500

LA Knight -2500
The Miz +800

Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn (c) -1000
The Judgment Day +500

Rey Mysterio (c) -500
Austin Theory +300

Rhea Ripley (c) -5000
Raquel Rodriguez +1000

Seth Rollins (c) -1000
Shinsuke Nakamura +500

