Favorites And Betting Odds For WWE Payback 2023

WWE Payback 2023 betting odds have been released by betting site betonline.ag.
The favorites are represented by the “-” symbol, while the underdogs are represented by the “+” symbol. The number for the favorites represents the amount of money you would have to risk to win $100. The number represents the amount of money you would win if you bet $100 on the underdogs.
Becky Lynch -1000
Trish Stratus +500
LA Knight -2500
The Miz +800
Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn (c) -1000
The Judgment Day +500
Rey Mysterio (c) -500
Austin Theory +300
Rhea Ripley (c) -5000
Raquel Rodriguez +1000
Seth Rollins (c) -1000
Shinsuke Nakamura +500