Favorites And Betting Odds For WWE Payback 2023

WWE Payback 2023 betting odds have been released by betting site betonline.ag.

The favorites are represented by the “-” symbol, while the underdogs are represented by the “+” symbol. The number for the favorites represents the amount of money you would have to risk to win $100. The number represents the amount of money you would win if you bet $100 on the underdogs.

Becky Lynch -1000

Trish Stratus +500

LA Knight -2500

The Miz +800

Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn (c) -1000

The Judgment Day +500

Rey Mysterio (c) -500

Austin Theory +300

Rhea Ripley (c) -5000

Raquel Rodriguez +1000

Seth Rollins (c) -1000

Shinsuke Nakamura +500