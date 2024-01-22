Favorites And Betting Odds For WWE Royal Rumble 2024

The opening betting odds for some matches at WWE’s next event, Royal Rumble, have been released ahead of the show, which takes place on Saturday night.

CM Punk is currently the favorite to win the Men’s Royal Rumble, while Bayley is the favorite to win the Women’s Royal Rumble.

These odds show the favorite as a (-) with a smaller number, while the underdog has a (+) and a larger number. For the Royal Rumble matches, there are names listed with odds that have not yet been confirmed.

Here are the betting odds, courtesy of Bet Online:

Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match

Roman Reigns (champion) -2500 vs. LA Knight -1400 vs. AJ Styles -1400 vs. Randy Orton +800

WWE United States Championship Match

Logan Paul (champion) -2000 vs. Kevin Owens +700

Men’s Royal Rumble Match

Competitors confirmed this far: Cody Rhodes, CM Punk, Bobby Lashley, Shinsuke Nakamura, Drew McIntyre, and GUNTHER.

CM Punk

+150

Cody Rhodes

+275

Gunther

+300

Randy Orton

+600

LA Knight

+700

The Rock

+700

Drew McIntyre

+1000

Jey Uso

+1000

MJF

+1000

Sami Zayn

+1400

Kevin Owens

+2500

Solo Sikoa

+2500

Brock Lesnar

+3300

Austin Theory

+5000

Big E

+5000

Damian Priest

+5000

Dominik Mysterio

+5000

Jimmy Uso

+5000

Seth Rollins

+5000

Kazuchika Okada

+5000

AJ Styles

+6600

Bobby Lashley

+6600

Bron Breakker

+6600

Bronson Reed

+6600

Finn Balor

+6600

Montez Ford

+6600

Santos Escobar

+6600

Carmelo Hayes

+8000

Grayson Waller

+8000

Logan Paul

+8000

Shinsuke Nakamura

+8000

Chad Gable

+10000

Ilja Dragunov

+10000

John Cena

+10000

Ricochet

+10000

Roman Reigns

+10000

Sheamus

+10000

Tommaso Ciampa

+10000

Carlito

+15000

JD McDonagh

+15000

Otis

+15000

Trick Williams

+15000

Johnny Gargano

+15000

Ivar

+15000

Kofi Kingston

+15000

Rey Mysterio

+20000

The Miz

+20000

Stone Cold Steve Austin

+25000

Women’s Royal Rumble Match

Competitors confirmed this far: Bayley, Nia Jax, Bianca Belair, Becky Lynch.

Bayley

+135

Becky Lynch

+200

Jade Cargill

+300

Nia Jax

+800

Raquel Rodriguez

+900

Bianca Belair

+1000

Mercedes Mone/Sasha Banks

+1200

Liv Morgan

+1400

Asuka

+1600

Shayna Baszler

+2500

Zoey Stark

+2500

Trinity/Naomi

+2500

Iyo Sky

+5000

Rhea Ripley

+5000

Ronda Rousey

+5000

Roxanne Perez

+5000

Shotzi

+5000

Dakota Kai

+8000

Piper Niven

+8000

Tiffany Stratton

+8000

Alba Fyre

+10000

Chelsea Green

+10000

Mia Yim

+10000

Tegan Nox

+10000

Xia Li

+10000

Zelina Vega

+10000

Cora Jade

+10000

Lyra Valkyria

+10000

Alexa Bliss

+10000

Blair Davenport

+15000

Candice LeRae

+15000

Carmella

+15000

Indi Hartwell

+15000

Isla Dawn

+15000

Trish Stratus

+15000

Nikki Cross

+20000

Natalya

+25000

Brie Bella

+25000

Nikki Bella

+25000

Maryse

+25000

Lita

+25000

Tamina

+25000

Michelle McCool

+25000

Ava

+25000