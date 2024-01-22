Favorites And Betting Odds For WWE Royal Rumble 2024

The opening betting odds for some matches at WWE’s next event, Royal Rumble, have been released ahead of the show, which takes place on Saturday night.
CM Punk is currently the favorite to win the Men’s Royal Rumble, while Bayley is the favorite to win the Women’s Royal Rumble.
These odds show the favorite as a (-) with a smaller number, while the underdog has a (+) and a larger number. For the Royal Rumble matches, there are names listed with odds that have not yet been confirmed.
Here are the betting odds, courtesy of Bet Online:
Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match
Roman Reigns (champion) -2500 vs. LA Knight -1400 vs. AJ Styles -1400 vs. Randy Orton +800
WWE United States Championship Match
Logan Paul (champion) -2000 vs. Kevin Owens +700
Men’s Royal Rumble Match
Competitors confirmed this far: Cody Rhodes, CM Punk, Bobby Lashley, Shinsuke Nakamura, Drew McIntyre, and GUNTHER.
CM Punk
+150
Cody Rhodes
+275
Gunther
+300
Randy Orton
+600
LA Knight
+700
The Rock
+700
Drew McIntyre
+1000
Jey Uso
+1000
MJF
+1000
Sami Zayn
+1400
Kevin Owens
+2500
Solo Sikoa
+2500
Brock Lesnar
+3300
Austin Theory
+5000
Big E
+5000
Damian Priest
+5000
Dominik Mysterio
+5000
Jimmy Uso
+5000
Seth Rollins
+5000
Kazuchika Okada
+5000
AJ Styles
+6600
Bobby Lashley
+6600
Bron Breakker
+6600
Bronson Reed
+6600
Finn Balor
+6600
Montez Ford
+6600
Santos Escobar
+6600
Carmelo Hayes
+8000
Grayson Waller
+8000
Logan Paul
+8000
Shinsuke Nakamura
+8000
Chad Gable
+10000
Ilja Dragunov
+10000
John Cena
+10000
Ricochet
+10000
Roman Reigns
+10000
Sheamus
+10000
Tommaso Ciampa
+10000
Carlito
+15000
JD McDonagh
+15000
Otis
+15000
Trick Williams
+15000
Johnny Gargano
+15000
Ivar
+15000
Kofi Kingston
+15000
Rey Mysterio
+20000
The Miz
+20000
Stone Cold Steve Austin
+25000
Women’s Royal Rumble Match
Competitors confirmed this far: Bayley, Nia Jax, Bianca Belair, Becky Lynch.
Bayley
+135
Becky Lynch
+200
Jade Cargill
+300
Nia Jax
+800
Raquel Rodriguez
+900
Bianca Belair
+1000
Mercedes Mone/Sasha Banks
+1200
Liv Morgan
+1400
Asuka
+1600
Shayna Baszler
+2500
Zoey Stark
+2500
Trinity/Naomi
+2500
Iyo Sky
+5000
Rhea Ripley
+5000
Ronda Rousey
+5000
Roxanne Perez
+5000
Shotzi
+5000
Dakota Kai
+8000
Piper Niven
+8000
Tiffany Stratton
+8000
Alba Fyre
+10000
Chelsea Green
+10000
Mia Yim
+10000
Tegan Nox
+10000
Xia Li
+10000
Zelina Vega
+10000
Cora Jade
+10000
Lyra Valkyria
+10000
Alexa Bliss
+10000
Blair Davenport
+15000
Candice LeRae
+15000
Carmella
+15000
Indi Hartwell
+15000
Isla Dawn
+15000
Trish Stratus
+15000
Nikki Cross
+20000
Natalya
+25000
Brie Bella
+25000
Nikki Bella
+25000
Maryse
+25000
Lita
+25000
Tamina
+25000
Michelle McCool
+25000
Ava
+25000