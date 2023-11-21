Favorites And Betting Odds For WWE Survivor Series 2023

WWE Survivor Series PLE 2023 betting odds have been published by betting site betonline.ag.
The favorites are represented by the “-” symbol, while the underdogs are represented by the “+” symbol. The number for the favorites represents the amount of money you would have to risk to win $100. The number represents the amount of money you would win if you bet $100 on the underdogs.
Cody Rhodes, Jey Uso, Sami Zayn, Seth Rollins, and Randy Orton -450
The Judgment Day +275
Santos Escobar -1000
Carlito +500
Damage CRTL -180
Bianca Belair, Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, and Shotzi +130
Gunther (c) -5000
The Miz +1000
Rhea Ripley (c) -3000
Zoey Stark +800