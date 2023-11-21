Favorites And Betting Odds For WWE Survivor Series 2023

WWE Survivor Series PLE 2023 betting odds have been published by betting site betonline.ag.

The favorites are represented by the “-” symbol, while the underdogs are represented by the “+” symbol. The number for the favorites represents the amount of money you would have to risk to win $100. The number represents the amount of money you would win if you bet $100 on the underdogs.

Cody Rhodes, Jey Uso, Sami Zayn, Seth Rollins, and Randy Orton -450

The Judgment Day +275

Santos Escobar -1000

Carlito +500

Damage CRTL -180

Bianca Belair, Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, and Shotzi +130

Gunther (c) -5000

The Miz +1000

Rhea Ripley (c) -3000

Zoey Stark +800