Final Card For NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 18

New Japan Pro Wrestling’s biggest show, which kicks off the New Year, Wrestle Kingdom 18, is rapidly approaching. Let’s look at the final match card for the event coming live from the Tokyo Dome in Tokyo, Japan, on January 4th, 2024.

The event will live-stream in the US on NJPW World.

Kickoff Match:

* KOPW 2024 New Japan Ranbo Match: The last four remaining in this battle royal will head into NJPW New Year Dash the next night to compete to be the first holder of the KOPW Championship belt in 2024.

Main Card Matches:

* IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Championships Match: BULLET CLUB War Dogs (Drilla Moloney & Clark Connors) (c) vs. Catch 2/2 (TJP & Francesco Akira)

* NJPW World TV Championship Match: Zack Sabre Jr. (c) vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi

* Yota Tsuji vs. Yuya Uemura

* Kaito Kiyomiya & Ryohei Oiwa vs. HOUSE OF TORTURE (EVIL & Ren Narita)

* NEVER Openweight Championship Match: Shingo Takagi (c) vs. Tama Tonga

* IWGP & NJPW STRONG Openweight Tag Team Championship Title Match: Bishamon (Hirooki Goto & YOSHI-HASHI) (c) vs. Guerrillas of Destiny (Hikuleo & El Phantasmo)

* IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship Match: Hiromu Takahashi (c) vs. El Desperado

* Inaugural IWGP Global Championship Three Way Match: Will Ospreay vs. Jon Moxley vs. David Finlay

* Kazuchika Okada vs. Bryan Danielson

* IWGP World Heavyweight Championship Match: SANADA (c) vs. Tetsuya Naito