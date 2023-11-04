Final Card For WWE Crown Jewel 2023

WWE Crown Jewel 2023 will air on Peacock today in Saudi Arabia. This is WWE’s second show in Saudi Arabia this year.
The main event is expected to be WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre. WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley will face Nia Jax vs. Shayna Baszler vs. Zoey Stark vs. Raquel Rodriguez, WWE United States Champion Rey Mysterio will face Logan Paul, and John Cena will face Solo Sikoa.
As a reminder, we will have live play-by-play coverage of this show beginning with the Kickoff show at 12 p.m. EST. The main show begins an hour later.
The final card is as follows:
Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match
Roman Reigns (champion) vs. LA Knight
WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match
Seth Rollins (champion) vs. Drew McIntyre
WWE Women’s World Championship Match
Rhea Ripley (champion) vs. Nia Jax vs. Shayna Baszler vs. Zoey Stark vs. Raquel Rodriguez
WWE United States Championship Match
Rey Mysterio (champion) vs. Logan Paul
Singles Match
Cody Rhodes vs. Damian Priest
Singles Match
John Cena vs. Solo Sikoa
WWE Women’s Championship Match
IYO SKY (champion) vs. Bianca Belair
Singles Match (Pre-Show)
Sami Zayn vs. JD McDonagh