Final Card For WWE Crown Jewel 2023

WWE Crown Jewel 2023 will air on Peacock today in Saudi Arabia. This is WWE’s second show in Saudi Arabia this year.

The main event is expected to be WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre. WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley will face Nia Jax vs. Shayna Baszler vs. Zoey Stark vs. Raquel Rodriguez, WWE United States Champion Rey Mysterio will face Logan Paul, and John Cena will face Solo Sikoa.

As a reminder, we will have live play-by-play coverage of this show beginning with the Kickoff show at 12 p.m. EST. The main show begins an hour later.

The final card is as follows:

Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match

Roman Reigns (champion) vs. LA Knight

WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match

Seth Rollins (champion) vs. Drew McIntyre

WWE Women’s World Championship Match

Rhea Ripley (champion) vs. Nia Jax vs. Shayna Baszler vs. Zoey Stark vs. Raquel Rodriguez

WWE United States Championship Match

Rey Mysterio (champion) vs. Logan Paul

Singles Match

Cody Rhodes vs. Damian Priest

Singles Match

John Cena vs. Solo Sikoa

WWE Women’s Championship Match

IYO SKY (champion) vs. Bianca Belair

Singles Match (Pre-Show)

Sami Zayn vs. JD McDonagh