Final Line-Up For Tonight’s TNA Wrestling Hard To Kill PPV

TNA Wrestling’s latest pay-per-view event of the year, Hard To Kill, is scheduled to take place tonight at the Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Alex Selley’s World Heavyweight Title defense against Moose is expected to be the show’s main event. Trinity may lose the Knockouts title to Jordynne Grace on the show, as she is expected to return to WWE shortly.

The special 1-hour COUNTDOWN TO HARD TO KILL Show will begin at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT and will be broadcast exclusively on the TNA+ app.

Here is the final card:

TNA World Championship Match

Alex Shelley (champion) vs. Moose

TNA Knockouts World Championship Match

Trinity (champion) vs. Jordynne Grace

TNA World Tag Team Championship Match

ABC (Chris Bey and Ace Austin) (champions) vs. The Rascalz (Zachary Wentz and Trey Miguel) vs. Speedball Mountain (Mike Bailey and Trent Seven) vs. Grizzled Young Veterans (Zack Gibson and James Drake)

Singles Match

Josh Alexander vs. Alex Hammerstone

Knockouts Ultimate X Match For # 1 Contender For TNA Knockouts World Championship

Gisele Shaw vs. Xia Brookside vs. Jody Threat vs. Tasha Steelz vs. Alisha Edwards vs. Dani Luna Dirty Dango vs. PCO

TNA X Division Championship Triple Threat Match

Chris Sabin (champion) vs. El Hijo del Vikingo vs. Kushida

TNA Digital Media Championship No DQ Match (Pre-Show)

Tommy Dreamer (c) vs. Crazzy Steve

Singles Match (Pre-Show)

Rich Swann vs. Steve Maclin

Tag Team Match (Pre-Show)

Eddie Edwards & Brian Myers vs. Eric Young & Frankie Kazarian