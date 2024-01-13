Final Line-Up For Tonight’s TNA Wrestling Hard To Kill PPV

TNA Wrestling’s latest pay-per-view event of the year, Hard To Kill, is scheduled to take place tonight at the Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Alex Selley’s World Heavyweight Title defense against Moose is expected to be the show’s main event. Trinity may lose the Knockouts title to Jordynne Grace on the show, as she is expected to return to WWE shortly.
The special 1-hour COUNTDOWN TO HARD TO KILL Show will begin at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT and will be broadcast exclusively on the TNA+ app.
Here is the final card:
TNA World Championship Match
Alex Shelley (champion) vs. Moose
TNA Knockouts World Championship Match
Trinity (champion) vs. Jordynne Grace
TNA World Tag Team Championship Match
ABC (Chris Bey and Ace Austin) (champions) vs. The Rascalz (Zachary Wentz and Trey Miguel) vs. Speedball Mountain (Mike Bailey and Trent Seven) vs. Grizzled Young Veterans (Zack Gibson and James Drake)
Singles Match
Josh Alexander vs. Alex Hammerstone
Knockouts Ultimate X Match For # 1 Contender For TNA Knockouts World Championship
Gisele Shaw vs. Xia Brookside vs. Jody Threat vs. Tasha Steelz vs. Alisha Edwards vs. Dani Luna Dirty Dango vs. PCO
TNA X Division Championship Triple Threat Match
Chris Sabin (champion) vs. El Hijo del Vikingo vs. Kushida
TNA Digital Media Championship No DQ Match (Pre-Show)
Tommy Dreamer (c) vs. Crazzy Steve
Singles Match (Pre-Show)
Rich Swann vs. Steve Maclin
Tag Team Match (Pre-Show)
Eddie Edwards & Brian Myers vs. Eric Young & Frankie Kazarian