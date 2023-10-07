Final Line-Up For Tonight’s WWE Fastlane 2023, Live Results Coverage

WWE Fastlane 2023 will take place tonight at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, IN, and will be broadcast on Peacock.
WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins will face Shinsuke Nakamura in a Last Man Standing match, as will John Cena and LA Knight vs. Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso, and WWE Women’s Champion IYO SKY vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Asuka.
As a reminder, we will be giving live play-by-play coverage of this show beginning at 7 PM EST with the Kickoff show.
The final card is as follows:
WWE World Heavyweight Championship Last Man Standing Match
Seth Rollins (champion) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura
Tag Team Match
John Cena & LA Knight vs. Solo Sikoa & Jimmy Uso
WWE Women’s Championship Match
IYO SKY (champion) vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Asuka
Six-Man Tag Team Match
Rey Mysterio, Santos Escobar & a mystery partner vs. Bobby Lashley & The Street Profits
Undisputed Tag Team Championship Match
The Judgment Day (Damian Priest & Finn Balor (champions) vs. Cody Rhodes & Jey Uso