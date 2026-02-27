Finn Balor Addresses Possible Return Of ‘Demon’ Persona

Finn Bálor has addressed speculation about whether his “Demon” persona could resurface at WWE Elimination Chamber 2026.

Speaking with RadioTimes.com, Bálor explained that while he still values the Demon character, it’s not something he can simply switch on for any occasion.

“I think it can be used effectively, but only occasionally, and it’s something that requires a lot more from me than just showing up for a match, being prepared,” Bálor said. “It’s really more than just paint, it’s a mental state. It really is an alter ego for me, and it’s something that I need to tap into.”

The former Universal Champion emphasized that the Demon isn’t just about face paint and theatrics — it represents a deeper psychological transformation that requires precise timing.

“It’s something that I like to do, something that I certainly want to do again. But like with the music, timing is everything, and the timing has to be right.”

While fans have speculated that a high-stakes championship match might warrant the Demon’s return, Bálor made it clear that his focus is firmly on capturing the World Heavyweight Championship.

“My focus is on the World Heavyweight Championship and CM Punk, and that feels like this is something Finn has to do.”

Bálor is scheduled to challenge Punk for the title at Elimination Chamber in Chicago. Whether he enters the match as the Prince or the Demon remains to be seen — but for now, Bálor appears intent on proving that he doesn’t need the alter ego to reach the top of the mountain.