Finn Balor Opens Up About The Lowest Period Of His WWE Career

Finn Balor has accomplished a lot in his WWE career, but he has also encountered challenges.

Since its inception, the Judgment Day faction has undergone several changes. Initially, Edge led it, recruiting Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley. Things changed when Balor turned heel and kicked out Edge, and they added Dominik Mysterio. It is now one of the most popular WWE acts.

Speaking on What’s The Story, Balor admitted that the two months preceding his heel turn by kicking out the Edge of the Judgment Day faction in 2022 were a low point in his career.

Balor said, “I haven’t said this publicly, ever, but the two months before I turned heel was probably the lowest I’d been in my career with respect to investment level, the personal investment. I was just showing up. I was going, ‘Yeah, who do you want me to lose to today?’ It was just kind of the same sh*t that I’d been doing over and over again, and I was doing the same act for so long, and I just felt like I had so much more to give. But it wasn’t anyone’s fault. There were a lot of factors that led to this. One of them was COVID because COVID meant that my green card process got all f*cked up, and then, because of that, I had to go home to Ireland for two months right before WrestleMania, so then I was kind of out of the buildup to WrestleMania.”

Balor recalled being left off the Mania card because he returned just before the event, which made him question himself. He was on a hiatus to work out his work visa, which took longer than usual due to the pandemic backlog.

Balor said, “We’re just throwing sh*t at the wall, and it was kind of Edge who was the one who said, ‘No, I want this guy. This guy—we’re not using him enough. I want him in Judgment Day,’ and that’s kind of where things started to turn, and then we went with the story of putting me and AJ (Styles) and Liv (Morgan) together as a little kind of faction just so I had someone to turn on. That was literally set up just for me to turn, and originally, I was supposed to turn on AJ, but then it all changed. I turned on Edge because I think someone got injured, and they needed to turn Edge back babyface or something like that. One domino falls, the whole stack goes.”

