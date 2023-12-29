Footage Of Nick Hogan’s DUI Arrest Released By Bubba The Love Sponge

Nick Hogan, the son of WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan, was arrested for DUI last month after being pulled over in Clearwater, Florida.

Cops suspected he was driving while intoxicated. After returning home from a bikini contest at his father’s restaurant, where he is the DJ for karaoke nights at Hogan’s Beach Shop in the Clearwater area, Nick refused to submit to sobriety testing.

Hogan was formally charged with misdemeanor DUI earlier this month and entered a not guilty plea. On January 17th, he will have a pre-trial hearing.

Bubba The Love Sponge, Hulk Hogan’s former best friend before the sex tape scandal involving his wife and Hogan years ago, released video of the arrest. It shows Hulk arriving on the scene and speaking with the cops.

Hulk, who was seen using a walking stick at one point, was complaining about the woman Nick was with and said he didn’t know how Nick put up with her. She passed a sobriety test. There are some sections with the audio turned off.

The WWE Hall of Famer’s son was previously involved in a car accident in 2007, which left his friend, John Graziano, with brain damage, and was sentenced to 8 months in prison.