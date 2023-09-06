Former AEW Champion Hasn’t Competed In A Singles Match In Over A Year

In addition to Collision, AEW has a stacked roster that includes Dynamite and Rampage. That also means a lot of television time for the men and women on the roster, who will compete for singles, tag team, and trios titles.

Following his departure from WWE as Aleister Black from 2017 to 2021, Malakai Black made his AEW debut in 2021 by attacking Cody Rhodes and Arn Anderson.

He then formed a tag team with Brody King called the Kings of the Black Throne before bringing in Buddy Matthews as House of Black and competing in the trios division.

They defeated The Elite (Kenny Omega, Matt Jackson, and Nick Jackson) at Revolution this past March to become the AEW World Trios Champions. They later changed the names to The Acclaimed and Billy Gunn at All In.

All Elite Facts noted on Twitter that Black has not competed in an AEW singles match in 440 days, as Black’s last singles match was in June 2022 against Penta Oscuro. This year, he has a 14-2 record in tag team action.