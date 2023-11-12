Former Longtime TNA Executive Now Working For AEW

A longtime TNA Wrestling executive has been working with All Elite Wrestling as of late.

Fightful Select is reporting that former TNA mainstay Dale Oliver was backstage at a recent AEW show.

As it turns out, the longtime former TNA Wrestling music producer has been working with AEW for quite some time, and assists with the music for the company in the production truck during AEW TV shows.

Oliver’s son was also part of the production team for a while, and currently helps with the post-production team in Nashville, TN. where they mix the audio for shows.

Dale Oliver is responsible for many of the iconic themes from TNA’s past, such as Sting, AJ Styles and Samoa Joe.