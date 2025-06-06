Former TNA Wrestling Personality Julia Reilly (Claire Lynch) Passes Away

Julia Reilly, best known to wrestling fans for her controversial portrayal of Claire Lynch in TNA Wrestling, passed away approximately two months ago in Orlando, Florida.

As reported by Dave Meltzer in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter via F4WOnline.com, Reilly was found deceased in her home after failing to show up for a scheduled appearance. Preliminary indications point to natural causes as the reason for her passing.

Reilly gained notoriety during her time in TNA for her involvement in a heavily criticized storyline featuring AJ Styles and Dixie Carter. In the angle, Christopher Daniels and Frankie Kazarian accused Styles of having an affair with Lynch, who was claimed to be pregnant and portrayed as a recovering addict receiving help from Styles and Carter.

Following intense backlash from fans, Reilly chose to step away from the role and ultimately exited the wrestling industry altogether.