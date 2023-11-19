Former WCW Star Buff Bagwell Arrested On Speeding And DUI Charges

According to The Georgia Gazette, former WCW star Marcus “Buff” Bagwell was arrested on November 16 and charged with Speeding (Misdemeanor) and Driving Under the Influence of Drugs (Misdemeanor) in Cobb County, Georgia.

The Cobb Country Sherriff’s Office reports that Bagwell was arrested on November 16 at 1:30PM and was released on November 17 at 1:51PM. Bagwell is listed as having been sentenced to “time served,” but there is no word yet on whether this may have been a case of Bagwell serving a sentence from an earlier criminal case or a new circumstance.

Updates will be provided on Bagwell as it becomes available.