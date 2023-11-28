Former WWE Faction Reunites At PROGRESS Wrestling

Former WWE faction SAnitY (Nikki Cross, Eric Young, Killian Dain (Big Damo) and Alexander Wolfe (Axel Tischer) made their debut with the promotion in 2018, but went their separate ways in 2019 when Dain, Young and Wolfe were assigned to different brands.

Wolfe, Dain and Young reunited at PROGRESS Wrestling’s Vendetta show in London this past weekend, the first time in four years they teamed up together, when they defeated Bullit and Smokin’ Aces (Charlie Sterling and Nick Riley) in a 6-Man Tag Team Match.

