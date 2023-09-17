Former WWE NXT Superstar Works AEW Collision Dark Match (Photo)

A former WWE NXT and MLW star worked a dark match for All Elite Wrestling this week.

Former NXT Superstar known as Ezra Judge, EJ Nduka, worked a dark match prior to the AEW Collision on TNT live television shoot from the Bryce Jordan Center in State College, Pennsylvania on Saturday night.

Nduka, who is also a former MLW Tag-Team Champion, defeated Deonna Russman in the AEW Collision dark match this weekend. He previously worked for AEW in a dark match earlier this year, losing to Konosuke Takeshita on January 28.

Check out a photo of EJ Nduka at the AEW Collision taping on Saturday night via the Twitter (X) post embedded below.