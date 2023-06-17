Former WWE Star Backstage At AEW Collision, Starting Trial Run Tonight

A familiar face to longtime WWE and NXT fans is backstage at tonight’s AEW Collision premiere.

Ahead of tonight’s AEW Collision premiere at 8/7c on TNT from the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, a report has surfaced regarding a former WWE Superstar and decorated international wrestling veteran starting his job with All Elite Wrestling.

Fightful Select is reporting that Chris Hero, formerly known as Kassius Ohno in WWE and NXT, is backstage at the United Center right now for AEW Collision, and will begin his trial run as a behind-the-scenes worker for the company tonight.

