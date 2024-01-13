Former WWE Star Elijah (Elias) Addresses His Name Change

Former WWE star Elijah (Elias) recently appeared on the Virtual Gimmick Table program with Highspots Superstore to talk about a number of topics including his change in name.

Elijah said, “Yeah, that’s exactly right. That’s good. I love all the biblical names, if you can’t tell by now. Elias, Ezekiel, Elijah, you got the Heavy Metal Jesus from my past life, so yeah, that’s where Elijah comes from.”

He also talked about a segment on RAW where he made fun of Seattle for no longer having a basketball team.

“Of course, yeah. I would love to get back out there and let them know exactly how I feel.”



