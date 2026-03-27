Former WWE Star Hardcore Holly Goes Viral At 63 With New Photo

A recent photo of former WWE star Hardcore Holly has taken social media by storm, showcasing the veteran performer in outstanding physical condition at 63 years old.

The image was originally shared by his wife, Linda Howard, back in June 2025, but has recently resurfaced and gained significant traction after being widely circulated across various platforms.

According to Linda, Holly maintains his impressive physique through a strict routine that includes two hours of daily workouts alongside adherence to the carnivore diet. This diet consists entirely of animal-based products such as meat, eggs, and certain dairy items, while completely eliminating carbohydrates.

Holly — whose real name is Robert Howard — has largely kept a low profile since his departure from WWE. He was released in 2009, bringing an end to a 15-year run with the company where he became a staple of the mid-card scene. Following his exit, he made only occasional appearances on the independent wrestling circuit.

Linda Howard has also issued a warning to fans regarding a fraudulent “Bob Holly” account on X (formerly Twitter). She has confirmed multiple times that the account is not legitimate, explaining that it was hacked and is now operated by an impersonator. The same account was previously used to impersonate the late Sid Vicious before being rebranded under Holly’s name.

During his time in WWE, Hardcore Holly built a decorated career. He captured the WWF Hardcore Championship on six occasions and won the WWF/E World Tag Team Championship three times, teaming with The 1-2-3 Kid, Crash Holly, and Cody Rhodes. In addition, he held the NWA World Tag Team Championship with Bart Gunn as part of their revival of The Midnight Express, competing as Bombastic Bob and Bodacious Bart.

Holly began his professional wrestling career in 1988 and signed with WWE full-time in 1994. He initially portrayed NASCAR driver Thurman “Sparky” Plugg before evolving into the Hardcore Holly persona that defined much of his career.

One of the most notable setbacks in his career came in 2002 when he suffered a broken neck during a match with Brock Lesnar, forcing him out of action for over a year. He later returned and entered into a rivalry with Lesnar over the WWE Championship, before closing out his WWE tenure as part of a tag team with Cody Rhodes.

In 2013, Holly released his autobiography, The Hardcore Truth: The Bob Holly Story, offering fans a deeper look into his life and career.