Former WWE Star Has Been Guest Coaching At The Performance Center

By
James Hetfield
-
(Photo Credit: WWE)

Former WWE star Lince Dorado recently took to his official Twitter (X) account and revealed that he’s been guest coaching at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. Dorado also noted he has not signed anything with the WWE and that he is still a free agent.

Dorado, who was a regular on 205 Live with the Lucha House Party, was released from WWE back in 2021.

You can check out Dorado’s tweets below.

 

