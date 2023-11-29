Former WWE Star Has Been Guest Coaching At The Performance Center

Former WWE star Lince Dorado recently took to his official Twitter (X) account and revealed that he’s been guest coaching at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. Dorado also noted he has not signed anything with the WWE and that he is still a free agent.

Dorado, who was a regular on 205 Live with the Lucha House Party, was released from WWE back in 2021.

You can check out Dorado’s tweets below.

When I said I was interested in coaching and producing, I wasn’t playing. As a teacher at heart why not mix both passions! Learn #thestyle at any of my seminars in 2024! Dates still available in 2023 pic.twitter.com/2curoBf7cY — “Lucha Lit” Lince Dorado (@LuchadorLD) November 27, 2023

Just guest coaching again jaja still freelancing https://t.co/HlbpNgSgsR — “Lucha Lit” Lince Dorado (@LuchadorLD) November 28, 2023