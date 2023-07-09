Former WWE Star Returns To The Ring For The First Time In Several Years

During the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and 2021, WWE released a large number of wrestlers and employees, with some moving on to other promotions, others working the indy scene, and the rest going on hiatus.

Tyler Breeze took a break to focus on his wrestling school. Despite his release, Breeze is still under contract with WWE, as PWMania.com previously reported.

Despite his in-ring abilities, Breeze was mostly used as a comedy character with WWE from 2010 to 2021. He was a one-time NXT Tag Team Champion with Fandango.

Breeze returned to the ring on Saturday night at Next Generation Wrestling: Tennessee, where he won the NGW: TN Championship by defeating Matt Cross.

He will also appear at the Prestige Wrestling Roseland 6 show in Portland, Oregon on September 1st.

This was his first match since defeating Imperium (Giovanni Vinci & Ludwig Kaiser) with Fandango on the June 15, 2021, episode of NXT.