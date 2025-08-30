Former WWE Star Reveals Talent Were Kept In The Dark For First Draft

Former WWE Superstar Maven has shared a behind-the-scenes detail about the very first WWE Draft in 2002, revealing that the company deliberately kept the selections a secret from talent to capture authentic reactions on live television.

In a new video on his YouTube channel, Maven—who was drafted 10th overall to SmackDown—explained that no one in the locker room had advance knowledge of where they were going.

Maven said, “During the very first WWE draft, I had no idea I was going to be drafted 10th overall to SmackDown until it happened on live TV. No one else in that room knew either. On the day of the very first draft, the only instructions we were given were to corral ourselves into a room and wait to hear our fate.”

The former WWE Hardcore Champion revealed that the secrecy was intentional. “One of the reasons the WWE refuses to enlighten the talent on where they might be going is because they want genuine reactions from everyone,” he said. “I can tell you, when they called my name 10th, my facial, my reaction was 100% authentic. I can also tell you the reaction of others was also equally authentic.”

At the time, Maven was the first-ever male winner of Tough Enough and was in the midst of his Hardcore Title reign.

The WWE Draft has since become an annual tradition, typically held after WrestleMania or in the fall. As of now, WWE has yet to hold a 2025 draft.

Fans can watch Maven’s full reflections on the draft and his career below.