Former WWE Star Set To Compete At WCP Queen Of Indies

West Coast Pro Wrestling recently announced that former WWE star Xia Li will compete at their Queen of Indies event on Saturday, August 17th from The United Irish Culture Center in San Francisco, California.
I was released from the WWE back in April.
XIA LEE will compete at Queen of Indies!
Saturday, August 17th 2024
The United Irish Culture Center
San Francisco, Ca
Get your tickets now!https://t.co/2ihuT40byP pic.twitter.com/c6Ln9O2Y9Z
— West Coast Pro (@WCProOfficial) June 10, 2024