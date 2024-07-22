Former WWE Writer Discusses The Possibility Of Solo Sikoa Winning The Universal Title At SummerSlam

Former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. discussed the Cody Rhodes vs. Solo Sikoa feud leading up to Summerslam 2024 on his podcast.

“I’m not saying the Solo Sikoa character is a babyface, but hear me out: Roman f**king left. He lost his title. He took his ball and went home. I don’t know if he’s making movies, or if it’s just a storyline or whatever, but from the perspective of the Solo Sikoa character, he’s 100% right — Roman left. The Head of the Table stepped down … For him to wear the necklace now and be acknowledged by these three badasses … they’ve established something new here, and they’ve established it super fast. There’s a scenario where Solo Sikoa can win the world championship and be the Universal Champion, and Cody has to deal with the Bloodline all over again.

The other alternative, the only way I can see it if he [Solo] loses is if Roman comes back almost right away after the loss, and is like, ‘Nah, dude. I told you. You keep your hands off him, and this is why, because you weren’t ready. You lost, you made us look weak, I’m the Tribal Chief.’ Then you can go to town with those two, and you don’t have to worry about the Universal Championship for Roman and Solo because it’ll be Bloodline vs. Bloodline. But I think there’s a world where Solo could potentially win the Universal Championship … I don’t know if it’s warranted, I’m just saying it’s possible.”

